'Never had so many 'fair play lad' DMs in my life' - Crawley Town owner receives praise after club sign League Two's top goalscorer from Newport County

It’s been a busy week for the Reds with the signing of Travis Johnson and Ashley Nadesan signing a new two-year deal.

And Reds fans welcomed tonight’s news that last season’s League Two top goalscorer Dom Telford had signed from Newport County.

The 25-year-old joins the club on July 1.

And WAGMI United’s Johnson said on twitter: “Never had so many “fair play lad” DMs in my life.”

Johnson has been responding to fans on twitter since he and Eben Smith took over the club in April.

And he was bombarded with messages following the latest signing.

In response to his tweet, Stuart Frost said: “Cracking signing mate. Fair play ... gonna sign even bigger.”

Dom Telford during his Plymouth Argyle days in 2020 (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

@SussexisRed said: “You beautiful specimen.”

Steve Parkes replied: “Great signing boss.”

Bradford City fan Andy Parr said: “Hell of signing for your boys there. I'll be watching closely this season. Could be the league's dark horse team.”

And Mark Underwood said: “Great singing Preston! Massive!”

Former investor Paul Hayward – @ctfchongkong on twitter – simply said: “Wow!”

Telford tweeted: “Delighted to be here thank you for all your messages can’t wait to get going @crawleytown.”

The new owners have been transparent with their plans ever since they took over and have been live on Twitter spaces to explain their decisions and update on what is happing with the club.