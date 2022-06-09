New bosses, new league - Pagham FC ready for fresh start

These are exciting times for the Lions as they welcome a new management team and get ready for life in the Wessex League, having been moved from the Southern Combination League in a geographical non-league reshuffle.

Del Chester is the new first-team manager at Pagham, replacing Ryan Pharo. Michael Hamm will be his No2, while Richie Hellen, Ben Richer and Shane Sexton will support.

Chester is hoping to see plenty of fans – and maybe some new faces – when the club stage a family day on Saturday week, June 18.

Pagham FC's new management team are ready for the challenge in a new league

Chester told us: “It’s a men’s six-a-side and family fun day.

"There are still a couple of spaces left should any teams want to enter and they can directly message the club for more details via Twitter or Facebook.

“The event will run from 10am to 4pm with a break at lunch where ADF Dance Academy will be putting on a few pitchside dance routines for entertainment.

“There will be bouncy castles and face-painting for the kids, with other games for them to enjoy throughout the day.

"We will be holding a raffle where there are some great prizes to be won.

“A barbecue will be available throughout the day and the bar will be open from midday.”