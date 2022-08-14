Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With both sides going into the game on the back of an opening weekend victory, neither Albion or the Magpies could break the deadlock at the Amex and had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Brighton dominated for large periods but were thwarted by an inspired Nick Pope, whilst Solly March and Joel Veltman saw efforts cleared off the line. Pascal Gross also squandered a golden chance from close range late on.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite limited efforts at goal, Newcastle did have the ball in the back of the net at one point in the first half.

Callum Wilson had the ball in the back of the net against Brighton but play had already been stopped after the Newcastle striker was adjudged to have used dangerous play to control the ball. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Callum Wilson guided the ball home past a motionless Rob Sanchez after the referee’s whistle had already gone.

Graham Scott had adjudged Wilson’s high boot to control the ball to be dangerous play and immediately paused the action.

Asked about the incident after the game, Newcastle boss Howe said: “I need to see it again.

"My initial reaction was I thought it was harsh and given too quickly.

Brighton's manager Graham Potter embraces former defender Dan Burn, who impressed for Newcastle during the goalless draw at the Amex. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images).

"He could have let it go and seen what VAR said.

“It wasn’t to be.”

Howe, 44, was also asked about the performance of Dan Burn, who was deployed at left-back for the first time since leaving Albion. The full-back position was a common spot for 6ft 5 Burn at Brighton but he has been used as a centre-half in the North East

“Dan was great today,” Howe said.

"He hasn’t played left back for a long time but I thought he did very well today against his former team.

“Overall, I’m very pleased with his performance and his attitude.”

On the game itself, Howe said his Newcastle team ‘rode our luck at times’ but ‘showed some great spirit’.

He said: “There were a number of moments in that first half where we had some really good attacks. On the counter and transition, we were very strong but the last pass and action wasn’t decisive enough.

“Unfortunately those attacks didn’t come to too much but they were promising positions.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a disappointed dressing room, I’d say probably reflective.

“Looking back at the game, there’s maybe a little bit of inner frustration that we couldn’t have performed a bit better.

“There are a lot of positives to come from today.

“There’s a lot of unity and willingness to fight for every point.”