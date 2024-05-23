Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town fans have taken to social media to give their opinions on the retained and released list.

The club announced earlier Jed Brown, Travis Johnson, Tobi Omole, Florian Kastrati, Jayden Davis, Harry Ransom, Roshan Greensall were all leaving.

The good news is Danilo Orsi and Corey Addai had their options exercised while Adam Campbell, Will Wright, Nick Tsaroulla, Jeremy Kelly, Kellan Gordon, Jack Roles, Ben Gladwin are all still in negotiations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been an historic season for the Reds, culminating in that incredible win at Wembley in the League Two play-off final.

Harry Ransom has been released by Crawley Town | Picture: Eva Gilbert

And as they look to get ready for their first season in League One for nine years, fans have reacted to the news.

Peter Bellamy posted on X (formerly twitter): “The best news here is the club had an option on Corey Addai.”

Sam Jordan posted: “Although he didn’t play in the run in @HarryRansom6 played a crucial part in the 6 game stretch at the end of Feb/start of March when we picked up 15 pts from 18 including scoring the winner at Accy. He also started the last 7 games of 22/23 to help keep us in the EFL. Go well H.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Palmer said: “A shame to see @HarryRansom6 go. Someone who always stepped up when needed and put in solid performances to go with that. Wish you every bit of success, Harry!”

Lee Willis posted in the Crawley Town FC Supporters Group Facebook page: “No real suprises tbf. Hopefully can get players still in talks signed up.”

Adam Bayley said: “No big shocks. Maybe Ransom leaving perhaps? Let’s hope the promotion spurs many in negotiation to sign on again.”

Bruce Wells had more than a hint of sarcasm in his response to the list: “So glad we signed Jed Brown...”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Underwood posted on X: “Good to be honest! Shame to see Ransom leave but the lad wasnt playing enough. Apart from him maybe max 20 appearances from the lot released this season together. Didn’t know Conroy hand an extra year, didnt know Corey had an extra year option either but thought Will had.”

@DMelbourne92 simply said: “As expected,” but added: “Must do everything possible to keep Jeremy.”

And DanB (DanielB312228) agreed: “Jeremy Kelly needs to be signed. Class player.”

Richard Kearns said: “Can't really have an issue with anything here. Ransom has always done his best and a decent guy but inevitable. Just hope we can do a deal with Maguire, I think competition for his signature will be fierce though.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurence Maguire and Mustpha Olagunju were both returned to parent clubs, although the former, who has been a big hit with the fans, is a free agent after being released by Chesterfield.