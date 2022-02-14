Littlehampton will face Vase favourites North Shield at home in the last eight of the competition, with the match scheduled for Saturday, March 12.
The draw was broadcast live on Talksport 2 on Monday afternoon. Littlehampton's match was described by non-league guru Tony Incenzo as the tie of the round.
North Shields, who play in the Northern League, were FA Amateur Cup winners in 1968/69 and FA Vase winners in 2014/15.
Littlehampton reached the last eight for only the second time in their history - the last time being 31 years ago - with a 4-1 penalty shootout win over Brockenhurst at the Sportsfield after a 3-3 draw - having been t3-1 up. Five out of eight fifth round ties went to the shootout.
Full quarter-final draw:
Whitchurch Alport v Newport Pagnell Town
Loughborough Students v Wythenshawe Town
Littlehampton Town v North Shields
Hamworthy United v Southall
Here's how the fifth round panned out:
Coventry Sphinx 3 - 3 Whitchurch Alport (Whitchurch Alport FC won 4-2 on penalties)
North Shields 2 - 0 Rugby Town
Loughborough Students 3 - 0Abbey Hey
Anstey Nomads 1 - 1 Wythenshawe Town (Wythenshawe Town FC won 3-2 on penalties)
Southall 0 - 0 Stansfeld (Southall FC won 4-2 on penalties)
Hamworthy United 3 - 1Tunbridge Wells
Littlehampton Town 3 - 3Brockenhurst (Littlehampton Town FC won 4-1 on penalties)
Newport Pagnell Town 1 - 1 Buckland Athletic (Newport Pagnell Town FC won 4-3 on penalties)