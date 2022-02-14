Littlehampton will face Vase favourites North Shield at home in the last eight of the competition, with the match scheduled for Saturday, March 12.

The draw was broadcast live on Talksport 2 on Monday afternoon. Littlehampton's match was described by non-league guru Tony Incenzo as the tie of the round.

North Shields, who play in the Northern League, were FA Amateur Cup winners in 1968/69 and FA Vase winners in 2014/15.

Littlehampton reached the last eight for only the second time in their history - the last time being 31 years ago - with a 4-1 penalty shootout win over Brockenhurst at the Sportsfield after a 3-3 draw - having been t3-1 up. Five out of eight fifth round ties went to the shootout.

Full quarter-final draw:

Whitchurch Alport v Newport Pagnell Town

Littlehampton Town celebrate getting through against Brockenhurst / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Loughborough Students v Wythenshawe Town

Littlehampton Town v North Shields

Hamworthy United v Southall

Here's how the fifth round panned out:

Coventry Sphinx 3 - 3 Whitchurch Alport (Whitchurch Alport FC won 4-2 on penalties)

North Shields 2 - 0 Rugby Town

Loughborough Students 3 - 0Abbey Hey

Anstey Nomads 1 - 1 Wythenshawe Town (Wythenshawe Town FC won 3-2 on penalties)

Southall 0 - 0 Stansfeld (Southall FC won 4-2 on penalties)

Hamworthy United 3 - 1Tunbridge Wells

Littlehampton Town 3 - 3Brockenhurst (Littlehampton Town FC won 4-1 on penalties)