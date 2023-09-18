Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey said the 3-2 win against Tranmere Rovers was ‘satisfying’ after his side fought back twice and snatched a last-minute winner from substitute Klaidi Lolos.

Lindsey anticipated the Tranmere Rover’s approach despite them changing manager after sacking Ian Dawes the previous week. He said: “We knew it was going to be difficult game we kind of felt they would sit deep and bank in and you know make it hard for us which they did and of course they scored on a breakaway, and you know quite early on in the game and then obviously it becomes even harder then because obviously we’re chasing a deficit”.

Crawley conceded the first goal around the twentieth minute mark in spite of that he was pleased with his side’s fighting spirit. He said: “Really proud of the players to the task , you know I thought the execution of winning the game was excellent, we kept possession we didn’t create loads but we knew we never would based on the fact that they sat so deep in nullified spaces for us and we had to be patient and my players show a real calmness and a real patience today you know so yeah, really proud.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Although he heard groans from the home supporters about changing the tactics. He said: “I know a couple of or a section of spectators are asking us to boot the ball forward, trust me it wasn’t right thing to do in my opinion you know when you’re playing against a low block like that the last thing you want is just put the ball forward into where they would just kind of defend that and eat it up and potentially counterattack that so we just wanted to be patient.”

‘Togetherness’ has been the buzz word around the camp in the last few weeks ever since the Stockport match. Crawley boss said: “We got a real togetherness here you know here you know the lads are great you know they work extremely hard together. They are in everyday and work hard and they have built that togetherness and they have built that trust with each other you know there’s a real belief in dressing room every time we put on the kit.”