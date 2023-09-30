'One direction' - Former Reading and Feyenoord star knew Crawley Town was his next destination at the end of last season
and live on Freeview channel 276
The summer arrival, who has started all nine League Two games this season, scored his first goal for the Reds in the 3-2 win at Grimsby Town last Saturday. Lindsey revealed when he signed the 27-year-old he was a player he had admired for a while and nearly signed him when he was assistant at Swindon Town.
And now Kelly is delighted to have teamed up with Lindsey at the Broadfield Stadium.
He said: “From the end of last season, it was a phone call, and I think from that phone call, I only had one direction where I wanted to come, and that was Crawley. And I think any player just wants a manager that really wants you. His style of play suits me. The detail he goes into every day makes my life and all the lads’ lives easier going out onto the pitch. Full credit to the gaffer for my performances.”
SEE ALSO Crawley Town issue supporter update on new match day procedures ahead of Sutton clash | Crawley Town opinion: Special things are happening at my home town club
Up to fourth and on a five-game unbeaten run at Crawley, Kelly spoke about his own personal ambitions after facing several ups and downs throughout what is still an early career. The midfielder said: “I think for now, just try and play as many games as I can. I’ve been lucky enough to play in every game this season, so, touch wood, no injuries, and that I can continue that and help the team as much as possible. Hopefully, by the end of the season, me and the club are in the league above.”
Crawley were heavily tipped to go down before a ball had even been kicked this season – but they are defying the odds and currently fourth in the League Two table. Kelly said: “I think everyone has their opinion, right? I don’t think a lot of people know until they’re in the building to see the work the gaffer and his staff do. When I saw it first time, I knew that we would do alright. It’s a long season, we’ve got to take it game by game, and see where that takes us.”