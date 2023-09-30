During the summer transfer window, Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey welcomed a number of fresh faces, as he looked to make his mark on the Red Devils in his first full season in charge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The summer arrival, who has started all nine League Two games this season, scored his first goal for the Reds in the 3-2 win at Grimsby Town last Saturday. Lindsey revealed when he signed the 27-year-old he was a player he had admired for a while and nearly signed him when he was assistant at Swindon Town.

And now Kelly is delighted to have teamed up with Lindsey at the Broadfield Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “From the end of last season, it was a phone call, and I think from that phone call, I only had one direction where I wanted to come, and that was Crawley. And I think any player just wants a manager that really wants you. His style of play suits me. The detail he goes into every day makes my life and all the lads’ lives easier going out onto the pitch. Full credit to the gaffer for my performances.”

Up to fourth and on a five-game unbeaten run at Crawley, Kelly spoke about his own personal ambitions after facing several ups and downs throughout what is still an early career. The midfielder said: “I think for now, just try and play as many games as I can. I’ve been lucky enough to play in every game this season, so, touch wood, no injuries, and that I can continue that and help the team as much as possible. Hopefully, by the end of the season, me and the club are in the league above.”