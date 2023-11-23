‘One to look forward to’ – Crawley Town boss and star midfielder preview Harrogate Town clash

Crawley Town host Harrogate Town on the weekend, on the back of a controversial loss away at Barrow.

Despite reservations on the loss last weekend, Scott Lindsey looked ahead to Saturday’s League Two fixture. “Tough game,” eemarked Lindsey. “They’re quite good away from home actually, they’ve picked up some good results away from home. So, we know it’s going to be a tough game.”

Harrogate managed a draw against Swindon Town in their last fixture – a game the meticulous Lindsey has analysed in preparation. “They played really, really well in that game and probably deserved more than what they got,” he said. “Simon’s [Weaver] got them playing really well at the moment. I think they’ve got a really good work ethic.”

Lindsey is happy to be returning home, where Crawley have shown fantastic form this season. The pitch at the Broadfield is well-kept and a level above most other clubs in the division, which suits The Red’s playstyle.

He said: “The pitch is good here, obviously better than what we played on Saturday. It is what it is we’ve got to go to these places and play these games.

“We know that our away form needs to be improved, I still think that we’ve picked some valuable points up away from home at some tough places.”

This season the Reds have got results at Salford City, Stockport County and Grimsby Town.

He also credited the fans for their contribution to the teams form at home. He said: “Our crowd are brilliant at home. I remember coming here as the Swindon manager and found it a hard place to play.”

Crawley managed to come out of Barrow unscathed and didn’t add any new names to the injury list. “Dion, probably again too soon. He’s recovering really well; he’s going to be starting back out training with the lads around the 27th,” said Lindsey.

Former Reading and Oxford United midfielder Liam Kelly has been irreplacable for Crawley Town this season, missing just one league match this season through a head injury.

Kelly shared his thoughts on the upcoming match. “One to look forward to, being back at home.” Kelly said. “We’ve got quite a good home record so far this season.

“An opportunity to get three points and one were all looking forward to.”

Kelly signed for Crawley Town in the summer from Rochdale and is already impressed with the impact the fans have on the team. He said “The fans play a big part, especially when we’re playing well they really get behind us.”