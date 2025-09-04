'Ongoing process' - Crawley Town 'still waiting to hear' on transfer deadline day deal

Crawley Town are still waiting to hear on whether they get one more player through the door from the summer transfer window.

SussexWorld and the Crawley Observer understands Reds were hoping to sign a young player on loan from a Premier League club.

We also understand that even though the paperwork was done before Monday’s 7pm deadline, the deal is still with the EFL.

In the build-up to the Harrogate Town trip this Saturday, we asked Scott Lindsey if there were any deals the club came close to but didn’t get over the line on deadline day. “There was one we got quite close to, in fact we are still waiting from the EFL whether we can get it through or not,” he said. “I don’t think I can explain that further, it’s just an ongoing process weirdly enough. Even though the deadline has passed I think you can still appeal certain things.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

And when we replied, ‘that sounds frustrating’, Lindsey simply replied, yes’.

Reds had a busy summer with transfers, bringing in 17 players, including Scott Malone and Ryan Loft in the last week of the transfer window.