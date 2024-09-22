'Outstanding' - Crawley Town boss left 'proud' of his players despite defeat at Wrexham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town narrowly fell to defeat against Wrexham but Scott Lindsey believes his side was ‘outstanding’.

Elliot Lee opened the scoring halfway through the first half when an attempted clearance from a corner landed at the feet of the midfielder who volleyed it into the bottom corner.

Armanda Quitirna responded at the start of the second half after Ronan Darcy drilled in a pass to the winger who’s first touch helped him escape the Wrexham defender before he hammered it hard and low past Okonkwo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With ten minutes left to play, Max Cleworth met George Dobson’s cross with a header at the back post which sneaked past Wollacott to send the hosts home with all three points.

Speaking about his side’s performance, Lindsey said: “we were outstanding today, I thought we were excellent and the better side. It’s fine margins that win you games of football and we didn't do our jobs in both boxes really.

“We had a lot of chances and we didn't put them away, we weren't clinical enough and then of course the set plays we didn't defend the action properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm really proud of the team today, we were the better side clearly against obviously a good side and we're hurting in there at the moment because we deserve far more from the game than what we've got.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Stephen Lawrence/Telephoto Images

Reds were not short on chances with Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo being called into action on multiple occasions.

Lindsey said: “We created a lot of chances today which I'm really pleased with but we have got to put them away. Some of them were clear for me where we have got to score so that's a disappointing factor.

“We've spoke about a lot of things this week and we wanted to make sure that their goalkeeper earned his money today and I think he did but I still think we had moments where we have to got score we have got to put the ball in the net.”

Overall it was a good performance from Reds and they can take this form into their next game when they play Bolton at home next weekend (Sept 28th)