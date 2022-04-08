Patience precedes party time for Hastings United fans

But Us boss Gary Elphick says he and the players will do everything they can to get the point they need to kick-start the celebrations when they go to Faversham tomorrow (Sat 9th).

United are 12 points clear of closest rivals Ashford United with four games to play and Elphick was disappointed they couldn’t make sure of promotion and the title at home to Haywards Heath, when a staggering 3,082 packed into The Pilot Field.

A 0-0 draw kept the champagne on ice but it will be uncorked tomorrow if Elphick’s men draw or win – or even if they lose and Ashford fail to win at Lancing.

Sam Adams on the chase in the draw with HHTFC / Picture: Scott White

Elphick said he would again try to remove himself from all the hype and simply focus his players on the need to go out and get a result.

He admitted the atmosphere in the dressing room was a little flat after last weekend’s stalemate but said a draw was a fair result.

“We shaded it, I think, but we knew Haywards Heath were a good side from having played them at their place, and I think they will go close in the play-offs,” said the manager.

Hastings United fans packed into the Pilot Field - more than 3000 were there last Saturday / Picture: Scott White

“Maybe some of the players succumbed to nerves. The size of the crowd was incredible but we were not playing our most flowing football of the season.

“We know we can’t just turn up and expect to win games and we’ll remind ourselves of that at Faversham. They may be in mid-table but will want to make it as hard as they can for us.

“I know from my playing days it will be an awkward test. Their pitch is the opposite to ours – it’s narrow and short – and will probably be bobbly, but we have to overcome that.

“We want to get it done and are confident we can. One of my targets is to win the next two, because then we will have beaten the record points tally (82) for this division.

“And of course it would be nice to win all four of our final games.”

Hastings host VCD on April 16 and Sevenoaks on April 23 either side of an Easter Monday Sussex derby at Lancing.

Ollie Black is nearly fit to play but is unlikely to feature tomorrow.

Get early news of United’s fate