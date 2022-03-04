Hastings United FC want to win the title - but won't stop there

The Us are NINE points clear at the top of the Isthmian south east table with only nine games to play.

And while Elphick insists the title, and the automatic promotion that goes with it, is far from done yet, he wants to see his players get the job done – and then go on to set a new record points total for the division, which currently stands at 82.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Parish celebrates his Oaklands Park opener / Picture: Scott White

United are on 65 points – and while they could reach 92 points if they win all nine remaining games, it’s already the case that seven more wins would clinch the title.

Elphick says they continue to take it week by week but he wants them to be relentless until the end.

Their latest success was a 2-0 victory at Chichester City last Saturday in a tough game, courtesy of second half goals by their debut-making recruit from Welling, Danny Parish, and local youngster James Hull.

The beer goes flying as fans celebrate James Hull's match-clinching goal at Chichester / Picture: Scott White

Next up they host mid-table Corinthian at The Pilot Field tomorrow.

Elphick said: “I wasn’t very happy with our first half at Chichester. The home team dominated the play.

“We had to change things around a bit for the second half and on a difficult pitch we got the job.

“I was delighted for Danny Parish to score on his debut. We’re pleased to have signed him and he’s only going to get better.

“I’ve followed his career ever since he won a penalty off me in a play-off game against Ashford a few years ago! He’s gone on since then but has now dropped down a couple of divisions believing he can move back up them with us.”

Elphick also praised the other scorer, Hull: “He’s come up through the ranks and has a fantastic attitude and work-rate. He has massive ability and is pushing for starts.

“As for the table, it means nothing yet. We have to go on keeping up our standards week by week.

“I want to break the points record in this division set by Cray. That’s what we must be aiming for.”

Elphick watched tomorrow’s opponents lose 5-4 to Ashford in the Kent Senior Cup in midweek and said: “They’re dangerous – they’re gung-ho and I’m sure they’ll go for us. We will have to be right on it.”