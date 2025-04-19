Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town emergency loan goalkeeper Toby Steward praised Scott Lindsey after the 0-0 away draw against Birmingham City

It was a hectic start for the 20-year-old who stood firm in goal to prevent Jay Stansfield shot two minutes in and survived a Birmingham onslaught for the first part of the game.

As the game went on, Crawley grew more into it and even had chances to score but these were not taken.

Steward remained comfortable in goal, with him showing off his shot-stopping and his on-the ball skills, something that Red's manager Lindsey looks for in a goalkeeper.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Despite only having two training sessions, Steward was in full praise of Lindsey, liking the style of play he utilises.

He said: “It's definitely a fresh challenge. He's a good manager and he definitely makes you want to play for him and work hard. He plays a good style of play. I think it was tough obviously with not being here too long, but I think once I got into it, it was good.

“Scott [Lindsey] and the team definitely helped me. We went through it, we went through patterns, and they explained in depth what I had to do and how the boys were going to help me out in doing it.

“There's, there's a certain way that we play out from goal kicks. I had to take it on, but I think it definitely, you can see in the game, it was effective when we got it right.

Keeper Toby Steward after the game at St Andrew's | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

“They definitely helped out with me taking it on.”

When Lindsey returned to the club, he was shocked at the position of the club, saying that they should not be down there.

Steward agreed with this view, as he said: “Yeah, definitely. I think the boys are so talented and it's such a good team. It's a shame they haven't had some results that haven't gone their way.

“Like you say, the talent in the squad is definitely good enough to stay up, and we'll just have to see what happens in the last few games, but we're going to try our best for sure.”