Pressure off - Eastbourne Borough have nothing to lose - and nothing to fear

“We are loving our football, and the spirit in the squad is fantastic. Yes, we are in the mix for a play-off place, but that’s not in our minds – in the sense that it is not make or break. Up at the very top there is pressure, and maybe other clubs have expectations on them that increase the pressure.

“Ebbsfleet are a great club and Dennis (Kutrieb, the Fleet’s German manager) has a really strong squad, who began the season actually expected to win promotion. That’s fine. The pressure on my players is simply to do their very best, to bond together and work for each other, to wear the shirt proudly.

Borough in action at Chippenham last week / Picture: Nick Redman

“Anyone who watches our games knows that is exactly what we get. Games like Ebbsfleet away are the reason why we play. Huge crowd, great atmosphere – but who is the pressure on? Not us!”

Bloor’s words are borne out by Borough’s playing record. Since a bizarre opening-day defeat in distant August, the Sports have piled up 40 National South points and they sit just inside the play-off places. “I always told you that, once we got to 40 points, we can just go out and have some fun, and see where it takes us.”

Only one player is unavailable tomorrow at Stonebridge Road. Full-back Jake Elliott was in the wars at Chippenham last weekend and is due to have the stitches in his head wound removed on Saturday. But centre-back Mitch Dickenson made a towering return after a 14-match absence, and Bloor will be spoilt for choice.

Eastbourne Borough were delighted to pinch a point at Chippenham with a late equaliser / Picture: Lydia Redman