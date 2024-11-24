Prich perfect: Ethan’s double helps Chichester City beat Billericay

Strikes from leading goal scorer Jimmy Wild and Ethan Prichard (2), alongside an impressive team performance, meant Chichester City overcome fourth placed Billericay Town at Oaklands Park.

Chi came into the game after a spirited 3-2 loss at home to National League South outfit Worthing in the FA Trophy.

Miles Rutherford & Co went with the same starting XI that featured on that occasion with keeper Kieran Magee complemented by skipper Ryan Davidson and Ben Pashley at centre backs and Emmett Dunn and Isaac Bello either side. Joe Moore began as holding player in midfield together with Lloyd Rowlatt, Mo Jammeh, Joe Clarke and Prichard and Wild up top.

Both sides had to cope with swirling wind and rain as Storm Bert made things tricky. Ben Steward had a shot for the visitors 60 seconds in and Moses Emmanuel was flagged offside. Then MoM Moore’s effort at the other end was blocked and Clarke played the ball forward towards an advanced Bello but overhit it.

Ethan Prichard after one of his two goals for City v Billericay | Picture: Neil Holmes

Prichard won the hosts a corner on six minutes which he took for another on the College Lane side. Next, Prichard’s cross was saved and fell kindly for Clarke who fired just off target and Emmanuel might have got in after a poor pass to Pashley was intercepted but struck straight at Magee.

A nice piece of skill from Moore got Wild away and he earned another corner that Prichard again delivered and the Blues were subsequently awarded a goal kick despite Chi protests.

The away team then took the lead after a slip at the back and Tyrell Miller-Rodney coolly converted. A neat Chichester move led to a Prichard effort which he hit high over the bar before Clarke sent an attempt narrowly wide.

Miller-Rodney then pressurised Pashley, although the ball looked to have gone out. Jammeh saw his effort saved before Prichard tried his luck and won a corner. Bello went on a lovely run in the 23rd minute and Magee had two bites at the cherry to deny Emmanuel as Billericay threatened once more.

Wild scored the leveller on 26 after a probing attack with Moore heavily involved, and Prichard made it 2-1 as Chi hit a purple patch. Clarke then picked out Wild who had strayed inches offside and both teams exchanged free kicks with Rowlatt needing some treatment.

A tight call from the linesman resulted in a corner for the visitors which came to nothing before Moore and Bello combined on a searching drive. Davidson made a lovely tackle to snuff out the danger posed by De-Carrey Sheriff and nice play from the hosts enabled City to win a throw. Emmanuel and Miller-Rodney tried to hook up but the final ball was poor.

Bello won Chi a corner straight after the restart. A lovely move involving Moore, Prichard, Clarke and Rowlatt got Dunn away down the right flank for an inviting delivery at a decent height which no one met.

Davidson was on hand again to clear and the visitors were awarded a strange set-piece five minutes in. Good work from Rowlatt and Prichard led to an attack but the defender held off Dunn and the away team got a goal kick.

Davidson was yellow carded for a foul on Miller-Rodney and Arjanit Krasniqi struck his dead ball wide of the mark. Wild was adjudged offside following neat stuff from Rowlatt on 55 and a move between Clarke and Jammeh resulted in a cross that once more no one could get to.

Next, Wild and Prichard combined for the final goal that made it 3-1 and Tommy Davis got booked for a foul on the Chi No11. Emmanuel won a corner off Pashley and Dunn got a talking to by the ref but Wild headed clear the free kick.

Charlie Panton tried his luck with a long-ranger before Jay Porter was replaced by Montel McKenzie on 70 minutes. A super Bello tackle led to a Blues’ corner and then Wild found Moore who won a throw which Bello launched.

The away side earned another set-piece that was quickly taken and then got flagged offside a couple of times after a couple of promising moves. Next, Billericay’s Emmanuel had a go and won a throw-in before Bobby Kelman replaced Krasniqi.

Prichard, on a hat-trick, forced keeper Sam Dorkin into a save on 84 and at the opposite end Pashley got up well to head back to Magee. Finlay Chadwick came on for Rowlatt in the 86th minute and Bello was well in on McKenzie.

A nice Prichard run saw Chi win a corner which he delivered deep towards Davidson at the back stick but to no avail. McKenzie hit a rocket in the four minutes of time added on although it lifted over the crossbar and Moore picked Prichard but he was offside with practically the last kick of the game.

Chi move up to 13th spot and welcome Dartford who are one point above them in the league to Oaklands on Tuesday (745pm).

Chichester – Magee, Davidson, Bello, Moore, Dunn, Pashley, Rowlatt, Clarke, Wild, Jammeh, Prichard. (Munt, Da Costa, Horncastle, Chadwick, Rustell)