'Proper leader' - Crawley Town skipper praised by Scott Lindsey after Harrogate Town win

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey complimented the performance of Ben Gladwin after his team defeated Harrogate Town 2-1 in a very tough game.

Gladwin scored the opener in the 23rd minute, striking from long range to give Crawley the lead.

Right before half time, Jack Muldoon headed in from a corner to equalise before Crawley scored from one of their own, through Klaidi Lolos to give the Reds their seventh home win this season.

Even though his team won, Lindsey was not happy with the performance but did compliment the team’s character.

Crawley Town players celebrate with goal scorer Ben Gladwin. Picture: Eva Gilbert

“I didn’t think we were at our best today,” said Lindsey. “I thought that we were loose with the ball, I thought we turned the ball over quite a lot in that first half, we didn’t play with energy.

“But all credit to the players that showed a real character in a game that we wasn’t great in.”

Gladwin had played the game at centre back due to injuries and suspensions, and his manager thought he fared well in this new role.

“I thought Gladwin did great.” Lindsey said. “You could probably put Gladwin in every single position in that system and he would know what he was doing.

“He’s a proper leader, proper captain, proper winner.”

Even though he was playing centre back, that did not stop Gladwin from coming forward and striking a low shot with a lot of pace into the bottom left-hand corner from 25 yards out, but even a wonder goal like that did not want him to celebrate.

“[He didn’t celebrate] because he wasn’t happy with the way we performed,” Lindsey said.

“From the minute he scored, I didn’t expect a celebration either because I know what he’s like.”

It wasn’t an easy game for Gladwin, with away-day specialists Harrogate giving the Crawley players a tough test.

“I’ve not seen very many times when Ben Gladwin goes to ground and gets cramp, I don’t think that’s ever happened throughout his career.” Lindsey said.