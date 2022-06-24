The match will take place on Saturday, July 9, kicking off at 3pm.
This is the Reds’ fifth confirmed fixture of pre-season, with more fixtures still to be announced over the coming days and weeks.
Tickets for this fixture will be on sale from Monday, June 27, at 10am.
Ticket prices for this fixture are as follows:
Adult (21+): £10
Concession (60+ & Student) and young adult (16-20): £5
Young person (12-15): £4 - or free with a paying adult/concession
Under-12: Free with a paying adult/concession
Tickets can be purchased by visiting Crawley Town in-store or by calling the ticket office on 01293 410 000.
Hospitality tickets are also available for this game. Adults are priced at £30 while Under-16’s are priced at £20.
To book your seat, contact [email protected] or call the ticket office on 01293 410 000.
A hospitality ticket for this fixture includes:
Admission to the Mayo Wynne Baxter Executive Suite and access to the bar
Buffet-style lunch
Watch the game in the best-padded seats in the house in the Executive Seating Area
Watch the Man of the Match presentation
One reserved car parking space
Complimentary digital matchday programme and team sheets
Match sponsorship is also available for this fixture. A match sponsorship costs £500 and includes:
Admission to the Mayo Wynne Baxter Executive Suite and access to the bar
Up to eight hospitality tickets with a three-course meal
Team sheet and matchday programme with your company logo inside
Watch the game from the best seats in the house in the Executive Area
Your company logo in the matchday programme
PA announcements throughout the day
Social media coverage and photos on match day
Signed shirt presentation pitch side before the game with professional photographs
Choose and present the Man of the Match award with professional photographs
READ THIS: Crawley Town fixtures 2022-23 in full: Reds to make 694-mile round trip on opening day and find out who they play on Boxing Day