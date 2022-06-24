The match will take place on Saturday, July 9, kicking off at 3pm.

This is the Reds’ fifth confirmed fixture of pre-season, with more fixtures still to be announced over the coming days and weeks.

Tickets for this fixture will be on sale from Monday, June 27, at 10am.

Crawley Town will host a pre-season friendly against Sky Bet Championship side Queens Park Rangers. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Ticket prices for this fixture are as follows:

Adult (21+): £10

Concession (60+ & Student) and young adult (16-20): £5

Young person (12-15): £4 - or free with a paying adult/concession

Under-12: Free with a paying adult/concession

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Crawley Town in-store or by calling the ticket office on 01293 410 000.

Hospitality tickets are also available for this game. Adults are priced at £30 while Under-16’s are priced at £20.

To book your seat, contact [email protected] or call the ticket office on 01293 410 000.

A hospitality ticket for this fixture includes:

Admission to the Mayo Wynne Baxter Executive Suite and access to the bar

Buffet-style lunch

Watch the game in the best-padded seats in the house in the Executive Seating Area

Watch the Man of the Match presentation

One reserved car parking space

Complimentary digital matchday programme and team sheets

Match sponsorship is also available for this fixture. A match sponsorship costs £500 and includes:

Admission to the Mayo Wynne Baxter Executive Suite and access to the bar

Up to eight hospitality tickets with a three-course meal

Team sheet and matchday programme with your company logo inside

Watch the game from the best seats in the house in the Executive Area

Your company logo in the matchday programme

PA announcements throughout the day

Social media coverage and photos on match day

Signed shirt presentation pitch side before the game with professional photographs