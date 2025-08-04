A first half blitz saw the Hornets plunder four goals inside the first 17 minutes, Jack Strange, Isaac Philpot, Reece Myles-Meekums and James Hammond doing the damage for the hosts.

Myles-Meekums grabbed his second of the afternoon just after the half-hour mark to give Horsham an astonishing 5-0 half-time lead.

Greg Luer added the sixth in the final minute, as the Hornets’ completed the extraordinary feat of lifting a trophy in each of their last four competitive fixtures.

Horsham’s Isthmian League Charity Shield triumph comes just three days after their Sussex FA Community Shield success against Hassocks.

Horsham create more history this Saturday as they travel to Chelmsford City to play their first-ever game in the National League South.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked.

