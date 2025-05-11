Dominic Di Paola lauded Horsham FC’s 2024-25 campaign as ‘without a doubt’ the best in his managerial career.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Di Paola said: “Without a doubt it has been my best season. Without a doubt.

“I don’t think you’ll ever beat that final day [against Hashtag]. I don’t really want to ever forget it. Everything was just carnage.

“It’s got to be the best season in my football career. [We got to] the first round of the FA Cup, we had an FA Trophy run, we won the Senior Cup and got promoted out of the league - pretty good!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve really enjoyed it this year. I’ve enjoyed it much more than I did last year.

Dominic Di Paola celebrates after securing back-to-back Sussex Transport Senior Cup titles for Horsham. Picture by John Lines

“Last season felt hard, this year it felt different. It felt a lot easier.”

Horsham have now lifted four trophies in two seasons, and have played close to 120 games during this period.

And Di Paola couldn’t be prouder of his players, happily stating it had been an amazing time to be at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’ve done really well over the last couple of years. We’ve got a really good group and they’ve stuck together - and they’re winners.

“This year we didn’t plan on doing anything in the cups because we wanted to focus on the league – but in all the cups we’ve gone far and done really good things.

“It just shows that we don’t like losing games of football and they want to really compete, even if that means at the end of the season they’re out on their feet a little bit.

“It’s been an amazing time to be at Horsham Football Club.”