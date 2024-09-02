Rampant Robins ruin Rams' unbeaten start to climb to second in table

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Petersfield Town arrived at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground top of the Southern Combination Premier Division with 13 points from a possible 15. They left having suffered their first defeat since moving across from the Wessex League, going down 3-1 to James Westlake’s rampant Robins.

It was another Hassocks victory built on a strong first half showing. Three goals were struck past shell-shocked Crawley Down Gatwick in the opening 10 minutes on Bank Holiday Monday and although this game was not wrapped up quite as quickly, the Robins had an unassailable 3-0 lead going into the break.

Anyone still in the Clubhouse using the WiFi in the forlorn hope of scoring Oasis tickets after referee Pete Andrews got proceedings underway would have missed the opening goal, struck by Morgan Vale inside of 60 seconds.

Raging Joe Bull clipped a long ball over the top of a sleepy Rams defence. Jamie Wilkes looked giddy eyed, scarcely believing his luck as he galloped onto it.

Jamie Wilkes celebrates scoring the second Hassocks goal in their 3-1 weekend win over Petersfield.

Wilkes pulled back for the arriving Vale, who stepped around a defender and beat Petersfield goalkeeper Ellis Grant via a clinical near-post finish.

Some nifty footwork from Big Alex Fair created space for a shot turned over the bar by Grant at full stretch as Hassocks instantly set about doubling their lead.

Vale perhaps should have done when left unmarked at the far post. His volley from a Harvey Blake cross following a lovely Darren Budd switch was just wide.

Hassocks enjoyed the lion’s share of possession after that without ever really threatening Grant.

Indicative of the Robins’ domination was that the only chance Petersfield fashioned of the first half came when Grant went direct.

In fairness, it was a superb piece of distribution into a corridor of uncertainty which lured opposite number Jordan Brown from his area.

Brown did well to head a difficult bouncing ball clear. It fell to Callum Kimber, but the Rams’ top scorer bent wide of the far post.

The feeling as the interval approached was Hassocks needed to make their dominance count by adding to the scoreline.

They duly did that with two goals in the space of two minutes right at the end of the half.

The first was a brilliant move started by Fair and finished by the rangy Wilkes.

A quick throw from Bull found Fair, who took Kimber out of the game in midfield via a trademark Cruyff Turn.

Fair then scooped a delightful ball over the top, brought down and played into the box by Vale.

Joe Overy arrived and laid off to Wilkes. The Tall Striker took a touch, danced around two blues shirts and drilled low and hard to finish with aplomb.

That was on 40. The experience of Budd and youthful exuberance of Overy provided goal three on 42, leaving Petersfield players arguing amongst themselves as they exited at half time.

Budd positioned himself perfectly to win the ball from a Petersfield throw into midfield, clipping a pass which put the Rams defence on the turn.

Visiting captain Charlie Merritt was subsequently harried into miss-controlling by Overy, who picked his pocket and produced a calm and collected finish for one so young cutting in from the right flank.

Petersfield were awarded an early second half penalty when Harrison Cable went down under a push in the back from Bradley Tighe.

Kimber took but Brown was equal to it, plunging to his left to make an extraordinary save. An equally impressive flying tackle from Liam Hendy cleared away the rebound when Kimber looked certain to convert.

That set the tone for a second half in which the Rams were the better side, although Hassocks could have added a fourth in the immediate aftermath of those Brown and Hendy heroics.

Vale was unlucky to head a Harvey Blake cross against the post with substitute Alfie Loversidge drilling the loose ball marginally off target.

Asad Semi pulled one back on 65 minutes with a stunning strike from the edge of the box.

The Robins defence otherwise stood firm for three points from opponents who will surely be in title contention come the business end of the campaign.

Hassocks: Brown; Blake, Tighe, Hendy, Bull; Overy, Budd, Mundy, Fair; Wilkes; Vale. Subs: Troak, Loversidge, Furnell, Farrell (used).