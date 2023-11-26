'Real character' – Crawley Town boss gives honest assessment of his side's performance against Harrogate Town
Skipper Ben Gladwin struck from long range to make it 1-0 before Jack Muldoon equalised from a corner just before half time.
Crawley kept pushing for a winner and got it from Klaidi Lolos, heading in from a corner to clinch three points for The Reds, leaving them in eleventh position.
Even though his team won, Lindsey was left disappointed in the performance of his team. “I didn’t think we were at our best today,” said Lindsey. “I thought that we were loose with the ball, I thought we turned the ball over quite a lot in that first half, we didn’t play with energy.
“But all credit to the players that showed a real character in a game that we wasn’t great in.”
Gladwin scored a phenomenal strike earlier today, finding its way right into the bottom left-hand corner, but he had a very muted celebration.
“[He didn’t celebrate] because he wasn’t happy with the way we performed,” Lindsey said.
Gladwin also had to go to ground with cramp late on, with Lindsey saying that it was the first time he had seen Gladwin go to ground with cramp. “It was a really tough game, a tough shift for the players,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey praised 21-year-old Ade Adeyemo, who came off the bench and made a huge difference in the Crawley attack. “I thought Ade when he came on was outstanding,” Lindsey said. “Ade is a real good talent, once he gets more games under his belt, he will become a real good player.”
Lindsey has also compared Broadfield stadium to a ‘fortress’ after they clinched their seventh home league victory of the season today.
“We’ve done great at home,” Lindsey said. “We feel as if we can always win games here no matter who we play, we’ve made a fortress.
“Long may that continue.”
Crawley Town’s next game is against high-flying Notts County, who recently have been shot down with three defeats in four games.
“That’s a wounded animal, an aggressive animal at that.” Lindsey said. “But we will go up there and do what we got to do and try and prepare as well as we can for another tough game.”
The game away to Notts County will be played next Tuesday at 19:45 kick off time, with a win pushing them back into play off contention.