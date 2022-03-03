Talking in the press conference for Saturday's game with Scunthorpe United, Yems was asked whether he had spoken to the FA after his two sendings off in three games.

The Reds boss is expecting to hear the punishment for being sent off after the final whistle at the Hartlepool United game today. And after the red card against Oldham on Tuesday night there will be more punishment ahead.

John Yems was shown a red card on Tuesday night. Picture by Ciory Pickford.

But now he was the reporters at the game to highlight what is going on rather than waiting for him to come out get himself in trouble.

Yems, who also revealed in the press conference he was taking anger management classes, said: "I have got to start growing up a little bit because I am like a fruitcake out there but that's because I want to win.

"But if you see things that you don't think are right, report them. If you say to me off the record, 'that referee was awful' write that down. Don't keep waiting for big silly me to come out and say this that and the other because I get myself in trouble.

"Don't keep feeding me the bullets for you to fire the guns, report what you see." You can see his full comments in the comments in the press conference above

Nick Tsaroulla was also at the press conference and he said the team should take confidence from the last two performances. On Tuesday night Ashley Nadesan said the players felt like the 2-2 draw with Oldham Athletic was a loss and Tsaroulla agreed.

He said: "Yes it felt like a loss but we didn't lose and we should take confidence from that."

