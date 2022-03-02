Ashley Nadesan celebrates. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233740004

After a goalles first half, the second half four goals and red card for John Yems. And photographer Cory Pickford was there to watch the action unfold.

Here are aelection of his pictures from a very wet night at the Broadfield Stadium.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can see a full recap of the game here.

Showing support for Ukraine. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234042004

John Yems was left frustrated by the result and his red card - see his reaction here.

These were Cameron Winstanley’s player ratings from the game.

Goal hero Ashley Nadesan said the draw felt like a loss - see his full reaction here.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

Reds fans celebreate. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233717004

Ashley Nadesan celebrates his second goal. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233752004

Ashley Nadesan celebrates his second goal. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233803004

Reds fans celebrate. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233814004

Reds fans celebrate. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233825004

Archie Davies is booked. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233836004

John Yems is shown a red card. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233848004

Mark Marshall. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233900004

Reds fans. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233911004

Reds fans. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233923004

Players applaud the fans at the end of the game. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233935004

Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233947004

Ashley Nadesan on the attack. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233729004

Action from Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234001004

Jack Powell. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234019004

Joel Lynch. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234101004

Action from Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234113004

Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234124004

Jack Payne. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234135004

Ashley Nadesan celebrates his first goal. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234147004

Reds celebrate with goal hero Ashley Nadesan. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234158004

Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234209004