Crawley Town 2, Oldham Athletic 2: 25 pictures including, Nadesan celebratings, crowd photos and John Yems red card

It was an eventful night at the People’s Pension Stadium on Tuesday night.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 8:24 am
Ashley Nadesan celebrates. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233740004

After a goalles first half, the second half four goals and red card for John Yems. And photographer Cory Pickford was there to watch the action unfold.

Here are aelection of his pictures from a very wet night at the Broadfield Stadium.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

You can see a full recap of the game here.

Showing support for Ukraine. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234042004

John Yems was left frustrated by the result and his red card - see his reaction here.

These were Cameron Winstanley’s player ratings from the game.

Goal hero Ashley Nadesan said the draw felt like a loss - see his full reaction here.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

Reds fans celebreate. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233717004
Ashley Nadesan celebrates his second goal. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233752004
Ashley Nadesan celebrates his second goal. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233803004
Reds fans celebrate. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233814004
Reds fans celebrate. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233825004
Archie Davies is booked. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233836004
John Yems is shown a red card. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233848004
Mark Marshall. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233900004
Reds fans. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233911004
Reds fans. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233923004
Players applaud the fans at the end of the game. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233935004
Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233947004
Ashley Nadesan on the attack. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233729004
Action from Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234001004
Jack Powell. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234019004
Joel Lynch. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234101004
Action from Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234113004
Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234124004
Jack Payne. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234135004
Ashley Nadesan celebrates his first goal. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234147004
Reds celebrate with goal hero Ashley Nadesan. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234158004
Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-234209004
Reds fans celebrate. Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220103-233659004
John YemsSussexTwitterFacebook