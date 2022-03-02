That was the view of Crawley’s 2-2 draw against Oldham Athletic from goalscorer Ashley Nadesan.

The Reds found themselves 1-0 down early in the second half before a five-minute turn around saw them take a 2-1 lead. However, the points slipped away with the visitors levelling 20 minutes from time.

“Everyone in the dressing room is gutted, it feels like a loss.

"To be in control of the game and lose it to a counter attacking goal is really depressing. We have to put it right on the training ground on Thursday. To go from beating top of the league, expectations were high today," said Nadesan, who scored both of Crawley’s goals on the night, following on from a terrific goal in the win over Forest Green Rovers last weekend.

“We’d of taken a draw against Forest Green and then a win against Oldham but things never happen like that.

“Obviously being 2-1 up in a game at home against one of the teams down the bottom of the table you feel like you should go on and win the game. We set ourselves targets for every game and if it was reversed then the fans would be buzzing.

Ashley Nadesan celebrates his second goal in front of the Reds fans. Picture by Cory Pickford

“After the win on Saturday, which is obviously a great win against top of the league we knew it was going to be so much harder. They’re (Oldham) fighting for their lives; they’re fighting for something.

"We still have the play offs to fight for which has taken a dent today, but we’ll keep going.”

It was the same old narrative for the Reds, who yet again failed to beat a side at the wrong end of the table, something the team and Nadesan can’t put their finger on. “We had the same kind of form last season.

"Beating the teams in the play offs and struggling against the sides that are in and around the bottom. We’ve been trying to figure it out, but we can’t. We just have to bring our A-game to every game.

"I feel like we put the performance in, but it wasn’t to be.”

The Reds return to action again on Saturday when they face rock-bottom Scunthorpe United, the only side beneath Oldham in the table.

However, it will no doubt not be an easy game. Nadesan said: “It will be similar to today, just hopefully better conditions, we knew they’re fighting for their lives.

"We need to bring our A-game, get back on the training pitch Thursday and work out what we need to do. We need to start bringing that home form back and obviously the home fans were great again."