The Reds put up a spirited fight against an impresive Rovers side and fell just short.

Goals from Harry Anderson and Aaron Collins gave the Gas a 2-0 lead before the returning Jake Hessenthaler pulled one back.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kwesi Appiah and Jack Powell both came close to an equaliser but the Reds couldn't find it despite 21 shots on goal.

See also Crawley Town player ratings - Hessenthaler and Appiah back in action for Reds - but how did they get on in defeat to the Gas?

Yems said: "I think we deserved a draw out of it. We had 21 shots, they had 12, two of their’s went in and only one of our's did. It was one of those games.

"Their first goal was blatant offside They said he wasn’t interfering with play. The FA have to come and assess these people. I am sitting up there as a fan today and you look at it and you think ‘where are they coming from?’.

"I thought it was a good game, they are a good side. He's [Joey Barton] got them playing well. Did we deserve to lose? No.

There were 556 travelling fans at The People's Pension Stadium tonight. Picture by Cory Pickford

"Of course there were positives to take. We never gave in. They were doing everything to see the time out, I don’t know where he only got three minutes added time from

"It’s all fine margins this game. Once again two bad goals for us to give away Hey ho, let’s get on with the next one."

But the biggest disappointment for Yems was the crowd. There were 2223 at The People's Pension Stadium with 556 travelling fans.

Yems said: "Disappointed with the crowd tonight with the numbers.

"The fans that do come are fantastic.

"I don’t know what the town can do to get more fans to come. 1,500 against Bristol Rovers? You have got to be careful what you wish for.

"If you want a football club, come out and start supporting it."

Reds are away for the next two games with trips to Port Vale and Exeter City.