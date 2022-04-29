Rentokil Initial is the new the main sponsor of Crawley Wasps as they show commitment to the local community.

Crawley Wasps currently plays in the FA Women’s National League - Southern Premier Division.

The sponsorship, which starts from 1 May 2022, is intended to support the ladies and youth teams to grow and develop the grassroots game alongside the rest of the club and community, and the deal will see Rentokil Initial’s branding feature on the front of the team’s football shirts.

Rentokil Initial’s mission is to protect people and enhance lives, and this includes supporting the local communities in which it operates. The Company has its global headquarters and dedicated innovation and training centre in Crawley. Its local service teams provide professional pest control and hygiene services throughout Crawley and Sussex, as part of its broader UK-wide and global reach.

Crawley Wasps players show off the new sponsor on their kit

Previously the Company has supported junior sports and coaching facilities in Crawley. In 2021, Rentokil Initial’s UK business supported 16 community projects, including football, rugby, kickboxing and motorsport clubs.

Rentokil Initial has also agreed to become a gold sponsor of Crawley PRIDE 2022.

Commenting on the Crawley Wasps sponsorship, Andy Ransom, Chief Executive of Rentokil Initial said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Crawley Wasps from next season and proud to be part of their team. We look forward to building a successful partnership and continuing to show our support for the local community. By working together we aim to raise the profile of the sport, the club and its players.”

Jack Ayles, Chairman of Crawley Wasps FC, added: “This agreement is a major commitment to women and girl’s football in Crawley. We are all absolutely delighted, and we couldn’t have found a better company to join our team. Rentokil Initial is recognised as a valued local employer and part of the community, and we are thrilled to have their support as our main sponsor. Participation in women and girls’ football is at an all-time high and we hope that this agreement will help to drive further support for the club locally.”