Crawley Primary School receive £1,000 grant to build canopies for outdoor learning

The Friends of Forge Wood Primary School won a grant to fund canopies at the school to help children enjoy learning outdoors.

By Ellis Peters
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 3:27 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 3:29 pm

Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions fund, a scheme that each month makes two awards of up to £1,000 to a local charity or good cause.

Caitlin Prior, who applied for the funding on the school’s behalf, said: “We are a slowly growing school on Persimmon’s Forge Wood development.

Forge Wood Primary School children look forward to their new outdoor canopy.

“Due to our proximity to Gatwick Airport, we face restrictions in our ability to provide natural shelter.

“We are raising money to erect canopies to provide shade to enable more frequent outdoor learning. Thank you so much Persimmon Homes for supporting our cause, this is fantastic news.”

