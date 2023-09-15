BREAKING
Revealed - EA SPORTS FC 24 ratings for Crawley Town players - find out which player has a higher pace rating than former Reds favourite Ashley Nadesan

EA Sports FC 24 is officially released next week – but we can reveal the Crawley Town player ratings.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST

It’s a big day when the players find out their ratings every year and this time it’s no different. With a number of players coming and going, Reds fans can find out more about the new signings with these ratings.

They will be surprised who is rated faster than Ashley Nadesan ever was when he was a Reds player and which two players have the highest overall rating.

The game officially comes out on Friday, September 29 and is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

It is the 31st edition of the game, which was formerly known as FIFA until the agreement came to an end.

Take a look and let us know what you think of the ratings via our social media channels.

The EA FC player ratings have been released. Picture: EA FC

1. Untitled design.jpg

The EA FC player ratings have been released. Picture: EA FC Photo: EA FC

Corey Addai had an overall rating of 57

2. Crawley Town EA FC ratings

Corey Addai had an overall rating of 57 Photo: EA FC

Luca Ashby-Hammond joined Crawley this summer on loan from Fulham - overall rating 58

3. Crawley Town EA FC ratings

Luca Ashby-Hammond joined Crawley this summer on loan from Fulham - overall rating 58 Photo: EA FC

Antony Grant's highest rating is 68 for Physical

4. Crawley Town EA FC ratings

Antony Grant's highest rating is 68 for Physical Photo: EA FC

