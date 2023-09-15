EA Sports FC 24 is officially released next week – but we can reveal the Crawley Town player ratings.

It’s a big day when the players find out their ratings every year and this time it’s no different. With a number of players coming and going, Reds fans can find out more about the new signings with these ratings.

They will be surprised who is rated faster than Ashley Nadesan ever was when he was a Reds player and which two players have the highest overall rating.

The game officially comes out on Friday, September 29 and is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

It is the 31st edition of the game, which was formerly known as FIFA until the agreement came to an end.

Take a look and let us know what you think of the ratings via our social media channels.

1 . Untitled design.jpg The EA FC player ratings have been released. Picture: EA FC Photo: EA FC

2 . Crawley Town EA FC ratings Corey Addai had an overall rating of 57 Photo: EA FC

3 . Crawley Town EA FC ratings Luca Ashby-Hammond joined Crawley this summer on loan from Fulham - overall rating 58 Photo: EA FC