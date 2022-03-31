Worthing FC so close to their prize - but boss says: No let-up

But boss Adam Hinshelwood insists there can be no let-up in their high standards before the job is done.

A 2-0 win Cheshunt on Saturday means the Mackerel Men need just six more points to clinch the title and automatic promotion to the National League South.

They could even claim the prize this Saturday – if they beat Haringey at Woodside and nearest rivals Bishop’s Stortford and Enfield slip up.

Ollie Pearce was on target again in the win at Cheshunt / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Hinshelwood admitted needing two wins from the final five games sounded simpler than needing three from six, but said they needed to stay focused and make sure they maintained the standards that had got them into this position.

An early Ollie Pearce goal set them on the way to victory at Cheshunt and Will Seager headed in a 77th-minute corner after the hosts had been reduced to ten men.

Worthing had to withstand a barrage of long throws and set-pieces to claim a win which kept up their record of not having had a league double done against them all season.

Adam Hinshelwood has been delighted by the response to the defeat at Bishop's Stortford

Hinshelwood said: “Cheshunt’s a difficult place to go, but like our last game at Potters Bar, we showed we could be gritty and grind out a win.

“Since we lost at Bishop’s Stortford we’ve had two tricky away games and scored five goals and conceded none, which is very pleasing.

“Cheshunt were a big, physical side but we limited them to very few clear chances.

“We know we only need two more wins now but while that’s a nice position to be in, we won’t rely on other teams losing.

“Bishop’s Stortford have been in great form and won’t give up the chase so we have to maintain our standards and keep taking a game at a time.”

Three of Worthing’s final five games are at home and Hinshelwood expects huge crowds at Woodside Road for the final acts of 2021-22 – on the back of big away followings they’ve benefitted from all season.

Hinshelwood said: “I think we did 630 miles in March alone and the fans keep on following us in such great numbers. It’s brilliant.”