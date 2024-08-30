Rock’n’roll football? Murray wants Eastbourne Borough fans and players to make a noise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Let’s rock n’ roll!” That is the message from Eastbourne Borough manager Adam Murray – to fans as well as to his team – after a six-point Bank Holiday weekend.

The Sports eased into the top six in National South with single-goal victories over Aveley and Weymouth, and as momentum builds, Murray wants the supporters to enjoy the ride.

“The games are coming thick and fast, and I think the fans will be as mentally exhausted as I am! We have just a short break before Dorking, so it’s the same as I say to the players – rest up, get your energy back! All you supporters have been brilliant – so get your voices back! Drummers, limber up and practise those rhythms!”

Murray has brought the broad smiles back to the core of Borough supporters who suffered an almost surreal season 2023-24, but he has won over the fan base, and on the road, the Pink Army has been easily one hundred strong.

The EBFC staff and fans applaud one another after the win at Weymouth | Picture: Nick Redman

Tomorrow (Saturday) Borough welcome Dorking Wanderers to the ReachTV Stadium, for a huge contest against a club who will surely be season-long pace-setters. The Wands are back in Eastbourne’s division after two seasons in the National League, where – despite relegation – they will have learned a lot.

Full-time playing squads, and support staff to match. Unforgiving opponents and long road trips. Segregation at away grounds – one of those more negative aspects, which almost makes you want to stay in National South. Almost…

But, whatever the next eight months may bring, Murray wants Borough supporters to relish the ride.

The rise and rise of the Wanderers has some parallels with the Sports’ own journey from the parks, through the lower leagues, to full-time football. Marc White, passionate owner and manager, has both funded and led the club’s development – and he surely regards last season’s relegation as a temporary diversion on the route.

But the Wands and the Sports have quite a history. Former Borough boss Danny Bloor – a best mate of Marc – enjoyed some cracking results against Dorking. An early-season 2022 FA Cup victory up at Meadowbank, including a Chris Whelpdale hat-trick, ranks with Bloor’s finest results. And Priory Lane has witnessed two victories: an incredible New Year’s Day comeback from 0-2 to 3-2, and an identical scoreline under floodlights two seasons ago, when the Sports again fought back from two goals down, to claim victory through Jake Elliott’s 89th minute screamer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

History will count for next to nothing for Murray’s freshly welded squad – although White has stayed notably loyal to several of the players who have shared the Dorking rise-and-fall journey so far.

A six-pointer? Well, we are not even out of August yet. But Adam Murray and his growing army of Borough supporters, three points would do nicely.