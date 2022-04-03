Ruthless demolition: How Littlehampton Town brushed aside Loughborough Students

Golds will face Newport Pagnell Town, who overcame Hamworthy Utd in the other semi-final on penaltie,s and their ruthless demolition of the Leicestershire based outfit will no doubt give their opponents plenty to think about.

Town were given a dream start after just 38 seconds, joint manager George Gaskin firing past Ben Whiting after a ball poked through to him left the striker with just the keeper to beat.

Gaskin had a chance 15 minutes in to extend the home side’s lead but couldn’t beat Whiting this time and despite a flurry of corners for Golds they couldn’t quite find a way through.

George Gaskin puts the Marigolds ahead / Picture: Martin Denyer

Jordan Clark thought he had doubled the advantage just after the half hour mark but instead brought a fine save out of Whiting. However, Whiting couldn’t prevent Clark’s downward header hitting the net on 35 minutes for Golds second of the game and control of the tie.

Loughborough were not done though, a bouncing ball inside the box from a free kick was struck against the Town bar from George Ward just to remind the home side there was still a game to win.

Golds almost went into the interval with a three goal lead, Liam Humphreys seeing his strike ruled out for offside as Loughborough struggled to contain Town especially at set pieces.

The next goal in the second half was always going to be crucial and 11 minutes in Littlehampton had the arch in sight, full back Shay Wiggans smashing the ball home from eight yards out after another superb Scott Kirkwood set piece.

With the visitors needing to push on to find a way back into the match, gaps were beginning to appear as the game stretched and Clark was close to his second and a fourth for Golds but his effort was cleared off the line.

James Binfield kept the scoreline blank with 13 minutes to play, a fine save to his left hand side as Loughborough continued to look for a way back into the game.

However, just two minutes later Dion Jarvis broke away leaving Borough defenders in his wake and crossed for Gaskin to tap in his second and Town’s fourth to end any hopes of a comeback for the visitors and sent Littlehampton Town to Wembley in front of 3,142 fans at The Sportsfield.

Attention turns quickly back to the chase for the Southern Combination Premier Division title with a trip to Eastbourne Town on Tuesday evening (ko 7.45pm) but for now Wembley is the word on everyone’s lips.