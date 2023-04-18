Crawley manager Scott Lindsey said it’s ‘all to play for’ in the battle to avoid relegation from League Two after a goalless draw with Colchester tonight (Tuesday, April 18).

Hartlepool’s 2-0 defeat at Salford means Crawley are now three points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play – starting with a trip to Victoria Park on Saturday (April 22).

“Obviously it's another point gained,” Lindsey said. “It's all to play for.

"It's another point in the right direction but I wanted three tonight. I wanted to be five points in front. It's a good thing they [Hartlepool] got beat.

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey said it’s ‘all to play for’ in the battle to avoid relegation from League Two after a goalless draw with Colchester. Photo: Steve Robards SR2304152

"I don't keep an eye on it [the scoreline in other games]. I concentrate on what's going on in front of me and find out what's gone on at the end of the game.”

Lindsey said it was a ‘game of two halves’ against Colchester, who, themselves, opened up a seven-point gap from the bottom two.

"I felt the players showed real character tonight,” he said. “We took the game to Colchester in the first half and were the better side.

"We controlled the game, dominated the ball and created a lot of chances.

“Certainly in the first half, I thought we were very good. We played on the front foot and dominated the ball. I was really pleased at half time."

However, the Reds ‘didn't play with the same swagger and confidence’ after the break, Lindsey said.

He said: “They put a lot of pressure on us in the second half we found it a long 45 minutes.

“We didn't find the same levels in the second half so I was disappointed with that.

"On reflection, I'm disappointed. We wanted to win the game but we'll take the point and move on."

Lindsey praised Crawley’s defending, adding: "We were resilient and dealt with a lot of forward passes, corners and long throws. We dealt with a lot of stuff coming into our box really well.

“The players have got that grit and determination to see games through and possibly win. They've got that bit between their teeth.

"I'd invite anyone to come into the dressing room before the game and feel what the atmosphere is like. It's the business end of the season and players are showing real character, which is what is needed."

Lindsey was also pleased with the atmosphere inside the Broadfield Stadium.

"The fans never stopped singing did they,” he said. “They were brilliant. The atmosphere tonight was brilliant.

"It wasn't a big crowd but I thought the noise levels were incredible.”

On the dubious decisions made by the officials – which riled up the home crowd – Lindsey said: “There was a clear handball in front of me. It was so clear, it's a joke but the referee, linesman and the fourth official missed it. The fourth official is standing next to me.

"There were some mad decisions for both teams, if I'm being totally honest.”

