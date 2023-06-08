Scott Lindsey to take Crawley Town XI to non-league outfit as part of pre-season preparations

The Reds XI will visit Essex side Heybridge Swifts on Tuesday, July 25, with the game scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm.
Heybridge compete in the Isthmian North Division and are managed by former Southend United and Lincoln City boss Steve Tilson.
This is Crawley's sixth confirmed pre-season friendly. The Reds will also take on East Grinstead Town, Three Bridges, Dover Athletic, Crystal Palace and Bromley as part of their preparations for the 2023-24 campaign.
Ticket information for the game at Scraley Road Stadium will be confirmed by Heybridge Swifts nearer the date.