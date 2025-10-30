An excellent second half performance propelled Horsham FC to a home victory over Enfield Town – and into the National League South play-offs.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the view of manager Dominic Di Paola, who saw his side notch their third league win in a row on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, which saw Hornets keeper Lewis Carey make several fine saves, Charlie Hester-Cook’s wonderful curling effort midway through the second half secured a 1-0 success for Horsham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory moved the Hornets up to seventh, just three points off AFC Totton and Hemel Hempstead Town, in third and fourth respectively, albeit having played a game more.

Di Paola said: “It’s tough in this league. We had to make the change to take Lucas [Rodrigues] out, which was a good decision. No disrespect to Lucas but Murphs [Rhys Murphy] changed the game when he came on. He got us higher up the pitch.

“I think they just outfought us in the first half. To be fair to the boys, we said to them at half-time that we weren’t doing ourselves justice with the fight and competing – and then we came to the party.

“Apart from one chance, I thought the second half was ours. I thought they started the game well and we lost our way in the first half, but we were much better in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got to be happy with the result. In this league every game is tight, so it was pleasing.”

Isaac Philpot, right, congratulates Charlie Hester-Cook on his stunner against Enfield - which proved to be the winner. Pictures by John Lines

Matchwinner Hester-Cook has been in fine form in recent weeks, earning himself a nomination for the National League South’s player of the month award for October.

And Di Paola was delighted with the 25-year-old's recent contributions after a slow start to the season.

He said: “He’s good sometimes, very good. He just has to manage his emotions, and when he does he’s a really, really good footballer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lew Carey won us the game, along with Rhys Murphy, but it was a great goal by Cookie.

Horsham stopper Lewis Carey made several important saves in the first half

“He’s having a good spell. I thought he started the season really slowly. In the first four or five games he wasn’t very good, and I think he’d probably admit that himself.

“But in the last six or seven league games he’s been excellent, so hopefully that was just him adjusting to the level.

“He can be a very streaky player, Cookie. Once he gets going he’s very, very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a great player, great lad, and I love him to bits. He drives me mad but he’s a key part of how we play. He’s had a very good week.”

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola praised the impact of second half substitute Rhys Murphy

Meanwhile, Horsham have confirmed the dates of two cup ties.

The Hornets host Southern League Premier South side Farnham in the FA Trophy second round on Saturday, November 15, before entertaining SCFL Premier outfit Crawley Down Gatwick in the Sussex Senior Cup third round three days later.

Horsham travel to Bath City in the league this Saturday, before welcoming Dover Athletic on Tuesday evening.