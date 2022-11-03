Selsey 2 Montpelier Villa 1

SCFL Div 1

In-form Montpelier Villa – bossed by experienced Sammy Donnelly – were expected to give the Blues a tough test, but Daren Peerce’s team grabbed an impressive victory.

Montpelier's keeper Loouis Peach saves from Selsey's Shane Brazil during the Blues 2-1 | Picture: Chris Hatton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pearce said: “Our lads were patient and relaxed on the ball which was pleasing.

"In recent weeks we’ve become a little impatient with breaking teams down and sometimes been wasteful in front of goal, but Saturday we created good chances – with the visiting defence and goalkeeper in no mood to let us score.

"The first half saw us dominate the ball and with a little more care we’d have gone in leading. A clean sheet at half-time is always pleasing.

“The second half started with us again doing well on the ball, probing and passing. The opening came when Shane Brazil was pulled in the box - penalty given and Brazil dispatched it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lavant in action at Sompting

"The second came with Evan Harris firing home after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

"Going into injury time Ollie Clarke was adjudged to have brought down a visiting player in the box and the penalty sent Syd Davies the wrong way.

"It was a pleasing afternoon – not free-flowing football but a good team performance where each individual did what was asked of them. We are a very young side who are growing together.” Selsey host Oakwood on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midhurst & Easebne 2 Little Common 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

SCFL premier

The Stags suffered another defeat despite taking the lead in the 11th minute when Jordan Warren’s free kick was headed home by skipper Harry Giles.

Three goals arrived in space of a crazy four minutes.

Little Common were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute, Sam Cruttwelll drawing the visitors level. Sam Ellis put the visitors in front in the 20th minute beating Stags Keeper Josh Bird from 20 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon some neat football found Billy Connor through and he scored with a smart finish.

Little Common got themselves back in front in the 34th minute with Ellis getting his second.

Stags lost Dan Wood after he was knocked unconscious when colliding with the visitors’ keeper.

Stags would have been level but for a goal-line clearance from a Lewis Hamilton shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Common tried slowing the game down in the second half as Stags pushed for an equaliser. Hamilton had a free kick brilliantly saved by the visitors’ keeper. Marcos Bedford hit the post after a good move.

Bedford headed over but the three points were sealed for the visitors in the 89th minute as an under-hit back pass to Bird found Eliis, who completed his hat trick.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “We can’t keep gifting goals. Individual errors have cost us again, we’ve gifted them three goals – we’re never going to win football matches doing this.

“We’ve scored six goals in our last two league games and lost both which is crazy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosham 2 Rustington 1

SCFL Div 2

A late strike from Graeme Dowden sealed the points for the resurgent Reds as they made it three wins on the bounce.

It continued the Reds’ steady climb up the table and kept a smile on the face of manager Tony Hancock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosham started fast and within the first minute, Lewis Rustell had a great chance to break the deadlock but couldn’t convert a quality cross from Kieran Hartley.

A short time later Hartley went close with an effort of his own just going wide with keeper Bill Nash beaten.

Bosham took their foot off the gas and, coupled with an unfortunate injury to Paul Widger, allowed the Blues to begin to get a foothold.

Chris Darwin and Zac Ball had good efforts on goal for the visitors but home keeper Derek Harding made good saves to preserve the stalemate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the half hour the Blues stunned the home support with a well taken strike from Toby Howard.

Bosham drew level before the interval as a handball was penalised in the area and Hartley buried the spot kick.

As the second period progressed Rustell and Dowden both hit the woodwork and sub Ed Kennet went close.

But with only a few minutes to go, Dowden finally found his mark with a well-placed shot past Nash to put the Reds in front for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rustington’s Jake Sayers was shown red for a cynical challenge on Hartley and, with the man advantage, the Robins got the job done to move up to seventh.

This week Worthing Town come calling.

- ALAN PRICE

Sompting 1 Lavant 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex premier

The home side opened the scoring on 25 minutes but within two minutes Lavant were level as Aaron Hancock's cross was met by MoM Levi Bentley. Bentley put them ahead and Josh Castle, Bentley and Mike Rogerson completed the scoring.

Pulborough 4 East Dean 1

West Sussex League Div 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Dean took the lead when Aaron Freeman lofted a ball to Haidon Davies who flicked the ball over the keeper and smashed it in.

George Dixon had a chance to extend the away side’s lead but his effort was wide. The second half saw Pulborough pile the pressure on The Dean and turn the game on its head with four goals.

Zach Dray had a shot well saved and Davies’ follow-up was cleared off the line. MoM: John Burnett.

Wittering United 2 Angmering 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

WSL Div 2 South

Wittering fell just short as third placed Angmering held on to win at Bracklesham Barn.

Ricky Robertshaw's cross from right giving Aiden Gravett an easy finish early on for Angmering.

After two long range efforts by James Scutt, it took Wittering half an hour to test keeper Tom Murphy but Rob Courtman's two shots were saved. Against the run of play Karl Wilkinson and Lewis Gravatt set up Aiden Gravett to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad