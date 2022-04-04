Sheffield United's Blades too sharp for Lewes

Watson and Lipka’s first-half goals gave the hosts a mountain to climb before a polished second-half performance eased Neil Redfearn’s side to a comfortable FA Women’s Championship victory.

The Blades are now up to third but unable to catch runaway leaders Liverpool at the top of the table, 14 points adrift with just two league games remaining.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewes Women celebrate in a recent game against Sunderland / Picture: James Boyes

Both sides looked cagey during the opening stages before Watson fired the visitors into the lead in the 20th minute.

The attacking ace, 18, latched onto the end of Georgia Walters’ cross to extend Lewes’ recent woes at The Dripping Pan.

An uneventful opening period continued but the Blades soon made it two when Lipka, 28, lifted the ball in over a packed penalty area after a corner to double her side’s lead.

Watson continued to pose a threat going forward in the second half – also starring with a fine piece of defending at the other end – while United were soon denied a penalty when Walters went down in the box.

Lewes looked to hammer the door down for a route back into the contest but were unable to grab a breakthrough in the face of some stubborn Blades defending.

The hard-fought win hauled Sheffield United up to third in the FA Women’s Championship table, while Lewes sit eighth but well clear of rock-bottom Coventry United.