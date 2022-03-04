Shoreham, Wick win - Lancing and Worthing Women defeated

Shoreham 4 Arundel 1

SCFL division one

Shoreham completed the double over lowly Arundel at Middle Road to remain in the final play-off position.

Shoreham celebrate one of the four goals they scored against Arundel

On a bumpy pitch and in blustery wind, the Musselmen never had problems against a young Arundel side whose cause was not helped by a sending-off and a player sent to the sin bin.

Shoreham were fast out of the blocks and after only two minutes Harry Heath burst down the left and crossed for Dan Turner, who failed to capitalise on a good chance.

On 11 minutes Shoreham took the lead when a goal kick from Ricardo Alves was headed on by Tom Shelley to Harry Heath and his fine cross gave Jordan Stalibrass a tap-in.

Following a clearance into the Shoreham half, winger Ollie Hawkins was one-on-one with the home keeper but he blazed over.

On 25 minutes, lively Ramon Santos put Stalibrass through, but he was foiled by Ben Taylor. Arundel were reduced to ten men on 35 minutes when Jack Collins saw red for a foul on Dan Turner.

Two minutes later Shoreham scored their second when Tom Shelley headed home a Santos cross. Just before the interval Arundel’s Kenzie Oatway was forced off with a hamstring injury.

Arundel began the second half well and Jamie Ford’s piledriver forced Alves to parry on to the bar. On 51 minutes John Lansdale’s in-swinging corner was headed home by Dave Sharman for his first of the season. The visitors pulled a goal back on 59 minutes through Ollie Humphries.

Arundel were reduced to nine when skipper Ben Taylor was sin-binned and Shoreham made it 3-1 in the 80th minute when Harry Heath broke through and squared the ball into the box and Michael Death slotted home.

Faversham 1 Lancing 0

Isthmian south east

A single goal just after the hour was enough to spell defeat for Lancing in Kent.

They battled well and on another day could have claimed a point. But they were undone on 64 minutes when a Lewis Chambers ball into the box was not properly cleared and Tyrell Richardson-Brown fired in.

Joint boss Alex Walsh said: “We knew conditions would be tough and we’d have to be at our best to get the win against a side who do well particularly at home.

“I felt we started slowly and it took around 15 minutes for us to get a hold and we looked more dangerous – and this was starting to show with the number of yellow cards the opposition were accumulating.

“We had big chances in the first half and warranted a lead at the break.

“It was very tricky to play but credit to all, we continued to try to play our style and it worked again in the second half with plenty of chances but again we weren’t clinical enough and we were made to rue those missed chances.

“There are positives to take – we showed the endeavour and desire to push for the result and some big decisions could have gone our way. But we have to move on and target our next match at home to Burgess Hill Saturday. Thanks to all the fans who made the trip.”

LITTLEHAMPTON TOWN

Tickets are selling fast for Littlehampton Town’s FA Vase quarter-final against North Shields on Saturday week.

Fans have been quick to snap up places at Golds’ biggest game for many years.

They will be on sale from the clubhouse at Saturday’s home match with Lingfield.

Town’s SCFL premier division lead is down to two points after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Newhaven on Saturday.

Wick 2 Worthing United 2

SCFL division one

Alex Kew salvaged a point for ten-man Wick, extending their unbeaten run to five matches as they battled back from a two-goal deficit at home to Worthing United.

The Dragons, fresh from their Peter Bentley Cup quarter-final success over Premier Division high-flyers Saltdean United, started erratically and the Mavericks took advantage. Callum Thomas scored from the penalty spot in the eighth minute and Joe Patching pounced on a defensive error to double the advantage ten minutes later.

But the game turned just before the interval when Dave Crouch seized on a Mavericks mistake to reduce the arrears, lifting a loose ball over the stranded keeper from the edge of the area for his 13th goal of the season. That gave manager Lee Baldwin something to work on during his half-time talk and Wick responded by equalising soon after the restart.

Nathan Hawker swung in a glorious free-kick from in front of the dugouts and Kew’s superb first touch at the far post set him up to lash in the equaliser.

The Dragons continued their chase for the winner despite substitute Conor Bull being dismissed for pushing an opponent with nine minutes remaining. But they couldn’t find a way past the Mavericks, who eased their relegation worries with the point.

“We were chalk and cheese in the two halves,” said Baldwin. “We shouldn’t have conceded the two early goals but showed character to get back on terms and could have won it.”

Worthing Women 0 Dartford Women 1

It was a great achievement for Worthing Women to reach the quarter finals of the League Cup – but they were unable to go further.

Boss John Donoghue felt the 1-0 loss to Dartford was their worst performance of the season. But they are determined to bounce back in the league this Sunday away to New London Lionesses.

Worthing said a massive thanks to the Worthing Divas for their support as mascots.

Northbrook 2 Yapton 3

West Sussex Div 2 South

Unexpectedly beaten 3-2 at home by Yapton, who they had beaten away three weeks earlier, Northbrook had their lead cut to a single point with only one league fixture to play.

It means the Division 2 honours will be determined by the two meetings of Lavant Res and Unicorn Bognor Res.

The result was a disappointing outcome for Northbrook’s Todor Bankov, made captain for his final game for the club after five seasons, before returning to Bulgaria.

Yapton led 3-0 at half-time through Cameron Coe and Josh Dean (2).

Northbrook hit back in a better second half with goals from Jacob Pippen and Hayden Briggs (penalty), with Lewis Rubano denied a late equaliser by a fine save.

Liam O’Connor and Dean missed good chances for Yapton.

Felpham Colts 2 Yapton Res 1

West Sussex Div 4S

Yapton conceded a goal after three minutes and it was not until five minutes into the second half that Haydn Aldred deservedly equalised.

Felpham clinched victory with a 75th-minute penalty and Aldred was sent off for alleged foul and abusive language.