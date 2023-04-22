Edit Account-Sign Out
'Sit back, relax and enjoy four-and-a-half minutes of unbelievable scenes' - Crawley Town's video of celebrations after Hartlepool United win

Crawley Town are all but safe after their brilliant 2-0 win at Hartlepool United today.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 17:35 BST

Dom Telford’s deadly double means Crawley are now six points ahead of the Pools with two games left. They just have to avoid defeat in one of their last two games against Walsall and Swindon to confirm another season in League Two.

SEE ALSO Hartlepool United 0, Crawley Town 2: Reds all but safe after Telford double gives them vital three points in North East | 'You beautiful red men' - Crawley Town fans' delight after vital Hartlepool win as club sends cheeky tweet to Sky Sports presenter

And after the game the club tweeted a brilliant video (see tweet) of the celebrations with fans, Scott Lindsey and players and said: “Sit back, relax and enjoy four-and-a-half minutes of unbelievable scenes.”

Reds face Walsall next Saturday.

Crawley Town fans after the gameCrawley Town fans after the game
Crawley Town fans after the game
