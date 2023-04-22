Dom Telford’s deadly double means Crawley are now six points ahead of the Pools with two games left. They just have to avoid defeat in one of their last two games against Walsall and Swindon to confirm another season in League Two.
And after the game the club tweeted a brilliant video (see tweet) of the celebrations with fans, Scott Lindsey and players and said: “Sit back, relax and enjoy four-and-a-half minutes of unbelievable scenes.”
Reds face Walsall next Saturday.