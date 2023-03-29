Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling's hilarious reaction to Crawley Town's late equaliser against Grimsby Town

Dom Telford’s late equaliser against Grimsby Town on Tuesday night came as a great relief to most watching.

But one person who wasn’t happy was Sky Sports presenter and Hartlepool United fan Jeff Stelling.

The Reds were poor throughout the game against the Mariners but managed to get another vital point – and extend their unbeaten run to five games – after they were awarded a penalty after Tom Fellows was adjudged to have been fouled. Telford’s spot kick only just went in when keeper max Crocombe spilled his effort.

And reply to the club’s tweet about the goal, Stelling tweeted: “Sometimes the footballing gods really pee you off!”

And in response to the penalty, Stelling said: “Omg I would have saved that and I am 68 and fat!”

Stelling’s beloved Pools are facing relegation to the National League and are now five points behind Crawley with eight games left.

The Pools host Swindon Town on Saturday while Crawley travel to Mansfield Town.

Reds travel to Hartlepool on April 22.