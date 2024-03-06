'Some big, big chances' - Crawley Town boss rues 'gilt-edged' chances as Reds lose to Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reds lost 1-0 to a 68th minute Jordan Slew goal as their winning run came to an end.

“We had a lot of chances tonight” Lindsey said: “Gilt-edged ones as well; some big, big chances that we’ve not taken full advantage of. The players were brilliant tonight, they dominated the game.”

“I thought in the second half we were outstanding; we’ve got to put the ball in the net. You can feel all the time were not taking those chances that it’s going to come back and haunt us.”

“It did. We didn’t defend one moment, again, properly. It cost us the game.”

Morecambe substitute Jordan Slew scored the winner in the 68th minute, while Lindsey’s team failed to register a goal.

“Quite a few moments in the final third we try and walk the ball over the line when we potentially should shoot, we shoot when we should maybe have an extra pass. We’re not quite getting that right at the moment.”

Despite the loss, Lindsey is encouraging his players to keep up that level of performance for the last stretch of the season. Play-offs are still a possibility for Crawley, who many bookies tipped for relegation at the start of the campaign.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Eva Gilbert

“The message is to carry on, to continue playing like that. You play like that, nine out of ten [games] you win.”

“I’m not giving up, we’ve got 12 to go and I think we’ve got a lot of winnable games there, especially if we play like that.”

“We’ll continue to keep working hard and pressing forward, and hopefully we’ll have enough by the end of the season to certainly get into the play-offs.”

After a disappointing defeat away from home, Crawley’s players will need to pick themselves back up and look forward to the coming games. Lindsey is confident his side will be able to do this.

“We’ve got to be that brave and that professional to roll our sleeves up and go again after a disappointment.”

“We’ll go back, recover and prepare and go again.”

65 Crawley fans made the long trip up to Morecambe for the game on a Tuesday night, The Reds boss was more than grateful for the effort they showed supporting their team.

“Brilliant effort from them, I thank them, and I think it was clear to see that my lads were having a right go to try and get something out of that game.”