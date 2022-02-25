Bognor Regis Town recruit former Southampton and Stevenage man

Dowridge, 22, has been training with the Rocks after a stint on the sidelines through injury but he is said to be raring to go and has impressed Pearce and Blake enough to warrant them bringing him into their plans.

The pacy attacker had a spell with the Nye Camp outfit in 2020 on loan from Havant & Waterlooville and played ten games during his time in PO21.

Sam Dowridge in action for Havant and Waterlooville

He spent brief spells abroad after coming out of both Southampton and Stevenage Academy systems before he travelled to Australia and Cyprus in a bid to make a career in the game.

And Pearce said: "Sam has bags of potential and has been unlucky with injuries. He is still young and has a lot of football in front of him. We worked with him before when he was on loan from Havant and we helped to develop his game then and hope to continue that work now that he is back with us."

Bognor head to the Buildkent Stadium keen to get back to Isthmian premier division action after the frustration of seeing last week's home game against Cheshunt postponed due to the weather.