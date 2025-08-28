James Westlake hailed Monday’s win over Eastbourne Town as an important three points as Hassocks adapt to life in the Isthmian League.

The 2-1 home win made it two wins from their opening three league games in the south east division and puts them in mid-table ahead of a break for cup games.

It followed a penalty shootout win at Sheppey in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Hassocks on the ball in Monday's win over Eastbourne Town | Picture: Phil Westlake

Westlake said of the win over Town: “It was a positive performance – there are things to work on but it was a really important three points. The league has not really got going yet and it was important we won going into two Saturdays playing cup games.

"I thought we started brilliantly and should have bene one or two up in the first 20 minutes, Then we let them back into it and it was a sloppy goal to concede.

"But our reaction to going 1-0 down was superb and the goal we scored was excellent. We deserved to go in at least level. And then second half we ground it out and got the three points.

"It’s been a heavy weekend but a really positive weekend with a win in the cup (FA Trophy) and then in the league.

"We’ll get the boys in on Thursday and get ready for Broadbridge Heath in the cup (Velocity Trophy) on Saturday.

"We’re trying to stay ahead of the curve as best we can and six points from three games is massive and it’s turned what was a good start into a really positive start.”