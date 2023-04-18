Sussex non-league round-up: Bognor beat Brighton to reach Sussex final, Shoreham are champions, Hastings dream is over

Bognor Regis Town are through to the Sussex Senior Cup final after beating Brighton under-21s on penalties in a dramatic semi-final at Lancing. Also celebrating are Shoreham, who beat Mile Oak at Middle Road to clinch the SCFL Division 1 title.

In the first of this year’s Senior Cup semis at Culver Road, Bognor and Brighton’s U21s could not be separated over 90 absorbing minutes.

Remiero Moulton put the young Seagulls ahead on 27 minutes but Sam De St Croix levelled for Robbie Blake’s Isthmian League premier side 11 minutes later.

It went to spot-kicks and Bognor scored all five of theirs with Brighton missing one – Josh McCormick keeping his cool to convert the winning kick.

The Rocks threaten the Brighton U21 goal at Lancing in the Sussex Senior Cup semi-final | Pcture: Martin Denyer

It is a huge lift for the Rocks after an up-and-down season in the league and they will face Worthing or Hasrings at the Amex next month to try to win the cup they last lifted four years ago.

In the National League South, Worthing strengthened their case for a play-off spot, moving up to sixth place with a 1-0 win at Farnborough courtesy of another Ollie Pearce goal, this one coming as early as the fourth minute.

Hastings United’s hopes of an Isthmian premier play-off are over after they drew 2-2 at home to Billericay. Joe Gbode made it 1-1 and, deep into time added on, David Smith got United’s second equaliser but it was not enough to keep them in the hunt – and with Horsham already out of the running for a top five finish, Lewes are the only Sussex side who can make those step three play-offs with one game to go.

In the Isthmian south east it’s all to play for on Saturday among the sides in danger of ending in the relegation play-offs – who will face a one-off make-or-break game against an SCFL or SECFL runner-up.

Bognor celebrate Sam De St Croix's equaliser against Brighton U21s | Picture: Martin Denyer

Haywards Heath and VCD occupy those two spots at present but a 2-1 defeat for VCD at Cray Valley and a poor 4-0 defeat for Burgess Hill at Sittingbourne mean any two of those three sides could finish in the play-off places.

Lancing would be in danger if VCD and Burgess Hill were both to win their final games, but a point for the Lancers on Saturday should see them safe and their goal difference is eight better than VCD’s in any case. Haywards Heath go to Hythe on Saturday, Burgess Hill host Beckenham and Lancing are at home to Sittingbourne.

In the SCFL premier, Crawley Down Gatwick won 4-1 at Midhurst to move level on points at the top with Broadbridge Heath, but Heath have two games left, the Anvils only one.

In SCFL division one, Shoreham are champions thanks to a 3-2 win at home to Mile Oak and will be in the premier division next season.

