It is understood the Reds have sold more than 1,000 tickets for the game which would mean a new club record for fans at an away match since they have been in the Football League.

And Crawley need the support as they look to get another win to help cement their place in the League Two play-offs.

Lindsey’s men are currently seventh – the final play-off spot - but have Walsall and Doncaster hot on their heels. But the game is arguably even bigger for Sutton. Anything but a win means they are relegated along with Forest Green, but even if they do win, it could be academic depending on Grimsby Town’s and Colchester United’s results.

It’s a huge game and Lindsey is excited. On the fans, he said: “I can’t wait to walk out and see them, I really can’t. It’s amazing when you see aa big following away from home. I know it’s only down the road but it’s great to see that and I’ll certainly be going over there to show my appreciation before the game and hopefully be celebrating three points after.”

On the game, he said: “It’s a big game for both clubs. We are in a position where at the start of the season you would have snapped anyone’s hand off to be in. It’s great we have something to play for with two games to go.

“It’s good for us but not so good for Sutton down the road, they need the points for other reasons. It will be a very, very tough game.

Lindsey hopes to be celebrating with fans after the final whistle at Sutton United on Saturday | Picture: Eva Gilbert

“They have everything to play for and I am sure they will make a hard game of it but we we have to focus on what we have got to do and play our way and we are good at playing our way and if we do, we will be fine. It’s all positive from our point of view and difficult from their’s.

“We were in their position this time last year so we know what it’s like. We had to hold our nerve and be really focussed and I am sure they will be as well.”

With Sutton having to win the game, it could mean they are more open in their play. We asked Lindsey if he thinks that benefits the Reds’ style of play. He said: “I think so. Wrexham did similar [to Barrow] but had really attacking prowess and were clinical in four moments but we had all the ball there and we found it hard to break down and Barrow were similar to that. The second half against Colchester was hard to break down as well. Sutton have to come out and if they do there will be more spaces, so it might work in our favour.”

This time last year, Crawley were in a similar position to Sutton, preparing for a must-win game against Hartlepool United. Comments from then Pools manager John Askey inspired a stirring speech from Lindsey to his players ahead of the game.

Although Lindsey joked he is like that before every game, he revealed he hasn’t got anything special prepared for this one. “We prepare the team in detail, we go through clips of them, clips of ourselves,” he said. “We will explain certain actions we want. I am not big on changing just because it’s a big game. We like doing the same thing.”