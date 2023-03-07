Sutton United v Crawley Town preview: Matt Gray's side will pose a very physical challenge to Reds

A mid-week trip to inform Sutton United is up next for Scott Lindsey’s Crawley Town side who are struggling massively.

A 1-0 defeat against 10-man Northampton means it is five straight defeats for the Red Devils, with no win in seven. This is one of Crawley’s three games in hand on Hartlepool and Rochdale and only a win would lift The Reds out of the relegation zone.

That doesn’t look too likely as with no away win all season and Sutton’s home record being impressive things look tricky once again for Crawley. Matt Gray’s Sutton side are once again having a good season with them sat in 9th place in League Two and unbeaten in seven matches.

Sutton United manager Matt Gray. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Their record at the VBS Community Stadium is even more impressive with no defeat on home soil since November. Although they did survive a scare at the weekend, as Coby Rowe notched a 93rd minute equaliser against Crewe.

Sutton will pose a very physical challenge for Crawley, with a conventional 4-4-2 formation and long balls being their game. They are very good at what they do and have been very successful under Matt Gray over the last few years.

The re-signing of David Ajiboye has been huge for Sutton, with the dangerous winger signing for Sutton on loan from Peterborough, where he had been sold to from Sutton in the summer. Ajiboye has got himself three goals since his return and also got himself two assists.

He’s certainly a threat which Crawley will need to nullify throughout as he has the ability to punish teams. Crawley are desperate though and are in urgent need of points in order to survive and have to start by getting at least a point at Sutton.

