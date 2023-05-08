Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
1 hour ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
2 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
3 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
3 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
4 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions

Swindon Town 2, Crawley Town 1: Season ends with defeat for Reds despite Teflord spot-kick and Addai penalty save

Crawley Town lost their final League Two game of the season 2-1 at Swindon Town.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 8th May 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 14:26 BST

After a goalless first 40 minutes, Charlie Austin and Jake Cain scored to give the Robins a 2-0 half-time lead. Dom Telford pulled one back for the Reds from the penalty spot before Corey Addai saved a penalty at the other end. But Reds could not find the equaliser they wanted.

Brighton and Hove Albion loanee replaced the injured Dion Conroy in the starting XI and that was the only change from last week’s goalless draw with Walsall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He joined the midfield with Tom Fellows dropping to right back and Travis Johnson joined Harry Ransom in centre of defence.

Most Popular

Although there was an end of season feel to the start of the game, it got quite feisty early on with Dom Telford clashing with the home bench, Charlie Austin and Johnson exchanging some words, Saidou Khan was booked for a foul on James Tilley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO Crawley Town star says there is a 'simple fact' why Reds have battled relegation this season | Crawley Town boss says midfielder will be a 'big part' of what club are doing moving forward

But Reds were playing the nicer football but couldn’t find that bit of quality to open up the Robins defence. Nick Tsaroulla found a lot of space on the left on more than one occasion but his final lacked quality.

Both Ransom and Johnson looked good in defence with Johnson in particular putting in a couple of vital tackles in the last few minutes of the first half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dom Telford scored from the penalty spotDom Telford scored from the penalty spot
Dom Telford scored from the penalty spot

But just when it looked like it was going to be 0-0, Austin held off Ransom to fire home from 15 yards on 40 minutes before Jake Cain fired home a stunning 25-yard free-kick – after a foul for which Ben Gladwin was booked for.

The start of the second half was much more lively and Addai had to be alert early on from another Cain chance. The goalscorer should have done better with a second chance minutes later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reds’ first proper effort to test Sol Brynn came to Tilley. Spong was fouled 25-yards out, Powell laid off free-kick to Tilley, whose low pile driver forced a good save from the home stopper.

Reds did get one back in the 61st minute after after Nadesan and Tilley battled well, Tsaroulla broke into box before being tripped by Khan. No arguments with the penalty and Telford slotted home with ease.

But minutes later the home side should have made it 3-1 when Johnson fouled Rushian Hepburn-Murphy but Addai saved well low to his right to deny him.

Crawley started to play some lovely passing football as the game edged towards the final whistle and they nearly equalised as Nadesan crossed to Fellows after a fluid move but his close range shot was somehow blocked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Not the result Reds wanted for their final game but the hard work starts now for a better season in 2023/23.

Related topics:Nick TsaroullaLeague Two