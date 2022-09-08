Reports suggest that the forthcoming programme of games will be postponed as the UK and Commonwealth enters an extended period of mourning — as detailed in a document called “Operation London Bridge” — following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But there is no official mandate from the Government to cancel sporting events at this moment in time. In a statement released this evening, the EFL said that has yet to be decided.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity,” an EFL spokesperson said.

Players of Manchester United observe a minutes silence after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away today prior to the UEFA Europa League group E match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on September 08, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It comes as Brighton and Hove Albion prepare to face Bournemouth away and Crawley Town host Gillingham on Saturday.

Rick Parry, chair of the EFL, has also released the following statement: “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.

“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.

“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.

“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

“On behalf of the League and its Clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.