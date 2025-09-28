'That win was for him' - AFTV star pays tribute to Billy Vigar after Arsenal beat Newcastle United

Arsenal and their fans paid tribute to Billy Vigar as they beat Newcastle United 2-1 at St James’ Park.

The team wore black armbands in memory of the Chichester City who tragically died last week after he sustained a "significant brain injury" during an away match at Wingate and Finchley FC last Saturday.

Vigar played for Arsenal as a youngster.

And after the game, Robbie Lyle paid tribute to the 21-year-old on AFTV. He held up a banner saying ‘RIP Billy Vigar’ and said: “ Of course, Billy Viger, who tragically passed away last week, he was playing football, he was a former Arsenal player, he was playing football and collided with like a brick wall and was in a coma and was really, really sad. He passed away. That win was for him.

"It's something that they've got to take a look at in non-league football. My son plays football, I have been to pitches where there are walls close or there are sort of obstructions close. It's such a tragic thing that happened, so rest in peace to him and to his family, man. I don't even know what to say to them, but condolences to them. The whole Arsenal family is with you, the whole football world is with you on this one, it's really, really sad.”

The FA have stated that it will conduct an ‘immediate review’ of the safety of perimeter walls and boundaries of football pitches following the death of Vigar.

And one of his Chichester City team-mates has set up a fundraising page in his memory. City goalkeeper Kieran Magee has set up the Gofundme page to try to raise money for whatever Billy’s family need, and it immediately started to attract generous donations.