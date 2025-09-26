FA to conduct ‘immediate review’ of football pitch boundaries following death of Chichester City striker

The FA have stated that it will conduct an ‘immediate review’ of the safety of perimeter walls and boundaries of football pitches following the death of Chichester City striker Billy Vigar.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the news, The FA (Football Association) paid tribute to the young strike and ‘will now conduct an immediate review’ of the safety of perimeter walls and boundaries around pitches in the lower leagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the FA said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Billy Vigar. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone at Chichester City FC, and tributes will be paid to Billy at National League System and Emirates FA Cup games this weekend.

Billy Vigar in action for Chichester City at Oaklands Park | Picture: Tommy McMillan

“Whilst the health and safety of participants and spectators at the National League System level is the responsibility of the clubs and their local authorities, we will now conduct an immediate review, working with leagues, clubs and relevant stakeholders across the game, that will focus on the safety of perimeter walls and boundaries around pitches in the National League System.

“This will include looking at ways we can assist National League System clubs to identify and implement additional measures at their stadiums that they determine will help to mitigate any potential safety risks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester City said they were passing on the news of the 21-year-old former Arsenal player’s passing ‘with great sadness’ and added: “We request that his family's privacy is respected at this most difficult time.

"Rest in peace Billy. Forever in the hearts of all at Chichester City Football Club.”

Billy, whose family are from West Sussex, spent seven years with Arsenal FC from his schoolboy days through to a year on loan at Eastbourne Borough in 2023-24, where he impressed in the Sports’ National League South team.

Also having had a spell with Derby County U21s, Billy joined Hastings United last season – where again he was highly thought of – but his 24-25 campaign was cut short by a serious knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the summer he had a trial with Chichester City and joined them for the 25-26 season and was a regular in the side in the early weeks of the season, scoring in their Isthmian premier division wins over Hashtag United and Carshalton.