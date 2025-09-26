FA to conduct ‘immediate review’ of football pitch boundaries following death of Chichester City striker
The 21-year-old died in hospital on Thursday morning, five days after suffering a significant brain injury when colliding with a wall near the perimeter of the pitch in Chichester City’s match away to Wingate and Finchley.
Following the news, The FA (Football Association) paid tribute to the young strike and ‘will now conduct an immediate review’ of the safety of perimeter walls and boundaries around pitches in the lower leagues.
A spokesperson for the FA said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Billy Vigar. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone at Chichester City FC, and tributes will be paid to Billy at National League System and Emirates FA Cup games this weekend.
“Whilst the health and safety of participants and spectators at the National League System level is the responsibility of the clubs and their local authorities, we will now conduct an immediate review, working with leagues, clubs and relevant stakeholders across the game, that will focus on the safety of perimeter walls and boundaries around pitches in the National League System.
“This will include looking at ways we can assist National League System clubs to identify and implement additional measures at their stadiums that they determine will help to mitigate any potential safety risks.”
Clubs in Sussex and up and down the country were also quick to pass on their thoughts and love to Billy’s family and the staff, officials and players at Chichester after news that he had passed away.
Chichester City said they were passing on the news of the 21-year-old former Arsenal player’s passing ‘with great sadness’ and added: “We request that his family's privacy is respected at this most difficult time.
"Rest in peace Billy. Forever in the hearts of all at Chichester City Football Club.”
Billy, whose family are from West Sussex, spent seven years with Arsenal FC from his schoolboy days through to a year on loan at Eastbourne Borough in 2023-24, where he impressed in the Sports’ National League South team.
Also having had a spell with Derby County U21s, Billy joined Hastings United last season – where again he was highly thought of – but his 24-25 campaign was cut short by a serious knee injury.
In the summer he had a trial with Chichester City and joined them for the 25-26 season and was a regular in the side in the early weeks of the season, scoring in their Isthmian premier division wins over Hashtag United and Carshalton.