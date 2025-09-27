Goalkeeper’s poignant tribute as he launches fundraiser in memory of Billy Vigar
City goalkeeper Kieran Magee has set up the Gofundme page to try to raise money for whatever Billy’s family need, and it immediately started to attract generous donations.
As we have reported Billy died in hospital in London on Thursday five days after sustaining a significant brain injury when he collided with a concrete wall behind the goal-line in Chichester City’s Isthmian League match with Wingate and Finchley.
The fundraising page set up by Magee – which can be accessed here – says: “On Saturday 20th September, during a fixture for Chichester City FC, our friend and teammate Billy suffered a severe brain injury.
“He was placed into an induced coma and fought courageously through surgery and treatment. Tragically, on Thursday morning (25th), Billy passed away.
“The outpouring of love and support since his injury speaks volumes about the remarkable young man he was and how deeply he was admired across the community.
"Billy was one of the kindest, most genuine people you could hope to meet, and we feel incredibly lucky to have shared time with him both on and off the pitch.
“This page has been set up to raise funds for Billy’s family, and loved ones, to support them in any way they may need and to help create a lasting legacy that extends far beyond football.
“Please give what you can and show the strength of the football community when we come together for one of our own.
“Rest in peace, Billy. You will never be forgotten.”
